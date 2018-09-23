Social infrastructure can help save us from the ravages of climate change

On dry days, the deep basin doubles as a sport court, and people take in the action from the surrounding tiered seating area. One of the shallow basins contains a raised island resembling a dance floor and the other is designed as a skate park. Other open areas have been filled in with wild flowers, tall grass and small benches, which together create a series of pocket sanctuaries for rest and conversation. There’s a large fountain, a dramatic water wall, and a rain well that feeds into an oversized, stainless steel gutter. There’s always a pleasant flow of water, but in a storm, the full system rushes into operation. It sounds like a powerful waterfall, and looks exactly like what its designers intended: a dramatic work of urban art that can store rainwater and ease the stress on the city’s wastewater system.