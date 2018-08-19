Has Devin Nunes forgotten who sent him to Congress?

Nunes follows the Trump playbook: Lie. If caught, double down. Throw accusations back at the source. Proclaim “fake news.” He has run television and radio ads denouncing the Fresno Bee and calling it “a left-wing rag,” an especially shameless charge considering that the Bee endorsed Nunes in every congressional election since 2002. But the Bee and other outlets also have reported that since 2013, Nunes has used political donations to pay for lavish Las Vegas trips, limousine travel, winery tours and $15,000 worth of tickets to NBA games featuring his favorite team, the far-from-the-22nd-District Boston Celtics.