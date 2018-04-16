Comey's no angel, but unlike Trump, he's not a threat to the republic

So Comey is not the apotheosis of prosecutorial virtue. He is not, for example, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, and one is left to wonder how Mueller would have approached and handled the decisions Comey was faced with. But judging the former director's record by that standard misses the most important takeaway from his memoir. In the "forest fire" (Comey's term) of the Trump presidency, the indispensable aspect of the record he presents is its highly credible account of possibly criminal conduct by the president. In this, Comey is a careful and honest witness. None of his failings undermines his version of events involving Trump's efforts to shut down the Russia probe.