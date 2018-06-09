When every suicide in the news is a reminder of a death in your family

I was 17 when my father’s brother, my Uncle Michael, drove his Plymouth Gold Duster into the white garage behind his home in Washington, D.C., closed the garage door and left the engine running. His mother was upstairs in the house, asleep, as he did it. Michael, 22, had graduated from Notre Dame six months earlier, an art major. He spent the summer traveling in Europe and Ireland. The family searched for him for nearly a week, before his brother, Lefty, looked in the tiny garage, which had only ever been used for storage. When Michael decided to leave, he did leave a note — two notes written at different times — which meant he’d been thinking about it or had possibly attempted suicide before. Still, it was bewildering. GrandMary, as we called his mother, declared a brain tumor caused it. I came to believe he was gay, unacceptable then in our Irish Catholic family of doctors and lawyers and sports coaches.