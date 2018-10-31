Why do otherwise smart people do such dumb things in the great outdoors?

The next day ABC World News called me, as a hiking expert, to comment. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims, as well as to the horrified onlookers who witnessed the tragedy,” I said, “while my head cannot comprehend the decision of the three hikers to step past the guardrail at the top of the falls and into the raging waters.” Since then I’ve had to deliver similar responses when asked about hikers killed and injured at 35-foot Eaton Falls above Pasadena and slender Tangerine Falls in the foothills above Santa Barbara, as well as hikers who died of heat stroke on tame trails in the Santa Monica Mountains and Hollywood Hills.