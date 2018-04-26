Mike Pompeo may speak like a tea party tub-thumper, but he deserves a chance

He said the U.S. needs strong alliances in Asia to counter China's ambitions through multilateral diplomacy. He affirmed that climate change is real, that "there is likely a human component," and that U.S. diplomacy needs to address the challenge. And he broke cleanly with his president on the question of Russia, reaffirming that Vladimir Putin meddled in the 2016 election, warning that he will try again and calling for the imposition of more U.S. sanctions. Asked whether the source of friction between the two countries was the "Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation," as Trump had tweeted, Pompeo said no, the source is "Russian bad behavior."