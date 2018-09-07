If L.A. families were at the negotiating table, they'd tell teachers not to strike

My story isn’t unique in Los Angeles. All over the city, parents work two (or more) jobs to support their children who go to local public schools. Many such parents don’t have the time or opportunity to make sure their voice is heard at school board or City Council meetings. So as we get closer to the possibility of a strike by the teachers of the L.A. Unified School District, I want to speak up on behalf of these working families and immigrant families — because they will feel it acutely if teachers walk out.