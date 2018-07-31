Ignore the pressure to 'make the most of' your talents

Russell, like so many others, distrusts our abilities to live well when we are not using our time in some obviously “intelligent” way. But that point of view rules out so much of what’s agreeable about idleness. There is pleasure in pointless conversation, or in quietly enjoying the companionship of friends and family. Wandering around alone doesn’t look like the kind of leisure some would consider time “well spent.” Yet it is time most of us would defend as valuable. It is valuable for its own sake, not because it prepares us for more important tasks. And it requires no special skill other than an openness to enjoy things as they arise.