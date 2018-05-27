How to avoid the 'midlife slump' and make your 40s a much happier decade

Armed with this knowledge, I often wish I could go back and warn the pre-40 me of what was coming. I first started to notice the onset of nagging dissatisfaction around my 40th birthday; I figured it would pass. But counting my blessings, as I often did, only deepened my funk. As my 40s went on, the perplexing feelings of restlessness and regret deepened. At 45, I attained the highest prize in my profession, yet not even that success hushed the inner critics saying I had wasted my life. By my late 40s, I painfully concluded that dissatisfaction and ingratitude were my new normal.