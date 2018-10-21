Think Trump is erratic now? Just wait until after the midterm

House Democrats can be expected to actively investigate Trump’s Russia ties and policies, the Khashoggi case, and much more. They will battle the president on how to handle the Iran nuclear deal, Brexit, defense spending and global climate change. They will put pressure on the authoritarian regimes Trump has cozied up to. Any sort of check against the worst impulses of Trump ought to be welcome. But the government will remain divided, and Congress is likely to be very close to paralyzed, incapable of changing the course of foreign policy. The result may be a United States unable to play a global leadership role, as bitter fights take place in Washington as to what that role should be.