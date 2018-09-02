Should you trust the polls? Can they account for external meddling?

So, should you trust polls? Yes — provided that you understand they come in many quality flavors and that even the good ones will be off the mark at some point. Never, ever use polling results to decide whether or not to vote. Use them to understand the kaleidoscope of our electorate’s sentiment on various issues. And remember, while you can’t control what others do, you can control your own uncertainty by committing to vote no matter what. You owe it to yourself and you owe it to your country.