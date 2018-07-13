Finding rare glimpses of unity in an ominous wildfire season

It didn’t matter who was president that day, or the next, when an all Latino hotshot team from Oregon showed up. Their motto: “Fight Fuego with Fuego!” My South American office mate wasn’t hung up on division when she remarked: “I’m a germaphobe, but I was hugging those dirty firefighters like they were family.” Neither was the Southern waiter who told my family: “You’re evacuees? Whatever this might mean to you, I’ll be praying for you.”