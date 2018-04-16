A post-Trump GOP might emerge from a Ryan Underground

Ryan was, once upon a time, considered the boldest conservative policy thinker of his generation. But he has been too closely tethered to Trump and torn between rival factions in the House to fashion a path forward that is true to his original ideals. Early next year, far from these maddening crowds, Ryan can join forces with fellow insurgents, objectors and iconoclasts to create a new Republican Party. For those of us who have left the GOP in recent years, that is significant cause for hope.