The strange performance art we call Brexit

What they think of the Germans obviously doesn’t require much speculation. It’s this further aspect of English moral superiority that makes the Brexiteers so much more dangerous than the anti-European Union movements in other countries. Part of the performance of being British, and you could see this triumphantly on display in the post-Brexit blockbusters “Dunkirk” and “Darkest Hour,” is suspending disbelief in the idea that Britain alone was responsible for the defeat of Hitler.