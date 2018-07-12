Will Self: A visit from The Donald is the last thing England needs right now

Widely criticized here in the U.K. for not just figuratively, but literally holding hands with him during their first meeting, it’s altogether unclear what, if anything, May can do to appease Trump, whose two days in Belgium have seen him lashing out at other NATO members for not paying their full 2%-of-GDP subscriptions to the West’s de facto gun club. Oh, and there have been his swipes at Germany for its pipeline deal with Russia. And, most destabilizing of all, his remarks on the resignation of the British foreign secretary, Boris Johnson. Johnson is, according to Trump, “a friend of mine” who’s been “very supportive,” and it’s rumored that the two will meet during the president’s sojourn.