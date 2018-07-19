A blue wave is the only thing that can save the republic

Was Trump’s performance in Helsinki really any different from what we’ve been watching all along? In truth, it was not. But if watching Trump stand shoulder to shoulder with Putin provided the motivation we need to drive more people to action, then I’m grateful for it. I’m grateful the second generation of “adults in the room” failed to persuade Trump to water down his rhetoric into something more wishy-washy and vaguely defensible. I’m grateful that Trump’s backpedaling 24 hours later was so patently absurd that no one in his or her right mind could possibly buy it.