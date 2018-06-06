Who gets to enjoy California's natural treasures? The right answer should be 'everyone'

For those of us who worship what’s left of wild California, the battle over “the Ranch” poses a moral conundrum. We understand the instincts of those who have bought full or partial ownership in one of the ranch’s parcels to protect its near-pristine beach, rolling oak hills and working ranchland. We’d be hypocritical to begrudge singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, producer-director James Cameron and other Hollister landowners their investment in this throwback to California’s coast before we buried it under 7-11s and condos. We get the desire to ride the Ranch’s exquisitely shaped waves absent a logjam of cartwheeling boards and bodies.