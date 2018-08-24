California is seriously limiting the renewable energy its military bases can produce

And yet, California placed a curious restriction on the amount of renewable energy that military bases in the state can generate. The cap wasn’t included in any of the state’s energy bills. Instead, it was tucked into SB 83, a voluminous budget “trailer bill” passed in 2015. Toward the end of the omnibus bill, after provisions on everything from soccer fields to the Tijuana River, it states that the sum total of renewable energy produced by a single military base in California cannot exceed 12 megawatts. It also denies the military any remuneration for the renewable energy it exports to the grid.