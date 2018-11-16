Mourning for Malibu like a local

In the Alcoholics Anonymous literature, there is a word for this kind of thing. It’s called a “Geographic” — the notion that whatever is making you unhappy can be solved by moving elsewhere. It never works. Any misery I blamed on Malibu was unfounded and misguided, a feint away from my own untreated depression. Now that there was the possibility that it would burn beyond recognition, I felt terrible that we had abandoned it for an ostensibly better place. There was, of course, no place better.