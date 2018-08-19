Will you regret this moment?

Right now, the headlines are filled with those who will have to look back at moments when they made decisions out of greed, ego or fear. Michael Cohen appears to have traded his integrity for the sake of his most famous client, the man who intimidated to impress and who is now our president. Rick Gates sold his soul for the enticements of Paul Manafort and Co. Weinstein and his brethren enjoyed way too many moments that, under the most generous possible interpretation, they apparently misread. Americans are forgiving, and they love comebacks, but those guys should not hold their breaths.