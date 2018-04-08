Half of college students aren't sure protecting free speech is important. That's bad news

And yet, when about 30% of college students favor censorship, it should be a cause for alarm — especially because that's up from 22% two years ago. Moreover, 53% of students believe "promoting an inclusive society" is a higher priority than protecting free speech rights. Over a third say it is sometimes acceptable to shout a speaker down, and one in 10 approve of violent disruption. The last figure may seem small, but it means some 2 million collegians in the United States believe it can be OK to use violence to stop speech they don't like. That's not good news.