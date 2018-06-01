Hate on Jordan Peterson all you want, but he's tapping into frustration that feminists shouldn't ignore

Crisis or no, there is certainly evidence that many men and boys have been left struggling by the cultural transformations of recent decades. A 2013 MIT study, titled “Wayward Sons,” notes that boys are more likely than girls to be negatively affected by parental divorce; that young men are less likely to go college or even complete high school; that working-class men are more likely to be left behind by economic shifts that working-class women; and that those who lose out in the labor market are likely to face poor prospects for marriage and fatherhood.