Donald Trump says mean girls like Mika Brzezinski are bullying him. He still can't sit with us

Here is a new strategy for the resistance: Bleed on ’em. On Thursday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to attack MSNBC commentator Mika Brzezinski with an arsenal of insults so medieval they might have been funny had they not come out of the president’s mouth.

First Trump called Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” —

which in psychology is what we refer to as “projection.” There is nothing dumber, or more insane, than the commander in chief taking time out of his day to personally attack a TV host when he should be governing the country. It seems like Trump realizes this, and is now calling others what he most fears about himself. But heck — forget the tax returns! Show us that bell curve, baby! If we are going to talk about IQs, my money’s on Mika.

He next tried his well-worn “I didn’t want her — she wanted me!” approach to discrediting Brzezinski. After making her sound desperate for wanting to interview him (you know, as journalists are wont to do), Trump then dropped the line that has women across the country viewing their hemoglobin in a brand new way:

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen: Mika is dumb and she’s ugly! If only she had asked Melania for the name of her doctor! Then he might have granted her the interview! And grabbed her by the crotch, too. You know how he feels about beautiful women.

As long as they aren’t bleeding.

Thursday morning was not the first time Trump has expressed a deep fear of women’s blood, and tried to encourage others to join in. After Megyn Kelly proved to be a tough moderator during the first Republican debate, Trump said in an interview with CNN, "She gets out and she starts asking me all sorts of ridiculous questions. You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Bleeding from the face, bleeding from the eyes, bleeding out of her “wherever.” It makes a gal want to send him a copy of “The Red Tent,” doesn’t it?

But he would probably take that as “bullying.” As Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to the incident, according to The Hill: “I don’t think that the president has ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back. This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media and the liberal elites within the media.”

Folks, it’s official. Donald Trump is the most insecure man in America.

And no, he can’t sit with us.

cassady.rosenblum@latimes.com

@cassadyariel

