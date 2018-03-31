Trump fans may love 'Roseanne,' but don't count on real values voters tuning in

Ramona Saenz of Alhambra is not amused: I find former Fox and NBC executive Beckman's premise for the high ratings of Roseanne Barr's return to sitcom TV rather offensive. According to him, Trump supporter Barr is talking to working-class whites who greatly value "family, hard work and faith." The inference here is that these commendable qualities are less important to the people of color in our great country. Not only is this a highly inaccurate presumption, it is also insulting.