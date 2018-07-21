Just an ordinary bar fight between suspected neo-Nazis and Democratic Socialists

For most of our letter writers, the scene that played out July 14 at a bar in Atwater Village could be described in those ordinary terms, but in this charged political environment, the belligerents were anything but ordinary: As reported in the L.A. Times, a group of progressive activists learned that a gathering of Proud Boys, a far-right all-male organization known for violent street confrontations, was taking place at the Griffin, and showed up to demand the Proud Boys’ ejection. Altercations ensued.