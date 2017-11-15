Better roads don't build themselves — we need to pay higher gas taxes if we want them

To the editor: So, voters in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area favor the 12-cent gas tax increase while those in other areas oppose it. (“Most California voters already want to overturn gas tax increase, poll finds,” Nov. 10)

Provided the funds raised by this tax go only toward repairing our crumbling roads and bridges and not for propping up other programs as California has a history of doing, the tax increase is a good thing. Drive our freeways or surface streets these days and tell me your fillings aren’t getting jarred loose.

Better yet, go to Europe and drive those roadways. The Europeans tax their citizens for their infrastructure, and it shows. Here in the U.S., bridges collapse.

Those opposed to California’s gas tax increase should keep their pennies and pay regularly for wheel alignments on their cars while I drive a smooth freeway to work each day.

Come on, people.

Mike Aguilar, Costa Mesa

..

To the editor: It is hard for me to believe that thinking people would reject a 12-cents-per-gallon gas tax to be used as specified for road improvements.

The cost of this tax increase will amount to around $60 per year for a driver getting 20 miles per gallon with an annual mileage of 10,000.

​Joel Jacobs, Laguna Niguel

..

To the editor: It should be no mystery why California’s voters want to scrap the higher gas tax and vehicle fee.

For decades, Sacramento politicians have let our once fine roads and bridges deteriorate. About 30% of the expected $2.8 billion in new funding will be used for projects that do not involve road construction or maintenance, including parks, food and agriculture, university research and other pet programs.

Given the opportunity to vote to repeal the 12-cent-per-gallon tax and motor vehicle fee increases, I will.

Robert McLemore, Palm Desert

..

To the editor: Michael Hiltzik does his usual fine job in exposing the rigging of gas prices by refiners. Evidently, space was too limited to expose the other factors causing higher-than-justified prices. (“Don't blame just the gas tax for California's pump prices — refineries are getting paid $3 billion more a year than they should,” Nov. 9)

Gasoline prices have varied from about $2 a gallon to more than $4 over the last decade. This has followed, mainly, the price of a barrel of oil. The producers play games that are complex and defy simple explanations. Profit maximization is the driver.

The 12-cent tax increase is well below the normal variations in the price of gasoline. It is tiny compared with the overall cost.

Emil Lawton, Sherman Oaks

