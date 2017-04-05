California's chief justice deserves praise for telling ICE to stay out of state courthouses

To the editor: For seeking to protect the California justice system from the intimidating presence of federal immigration agents in and around local courthouses, state Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye deserves praise, not admonishment. (“Blasting federal action on immigration, California's chief justice warns the rule of law is under threat,” March 27)

There is ample evidence that immigrants view such practices as a form of stalking that deters them from seeking justice for themselves or cooperating in the administration of justice for others.

The Trump administration’s response, that the chief justice should direct her concerns to Gov. Jerry Brown and law enforcement officials because of their alleged lack of cooperation with federal authorities, appears to be part of a policy on the part of this administration to coerce state and local officials into compliance with federal immigration practices.

Joseph Grodin, Berkeley

The writer is a former California Supreme Court justice.

To the editor: Cantil-Sakauye was not commenting on a case before the California Supreme Court; rather, she entered the political arena and made public her personal views.

By accusing federal agents of “stalking,” a felony in California, she used her office to slander federal agents who are enforcing federal law. By doing so, the chief justice is legitimizing disrespect for the rule of law.

If there’s a problem, accusing federal agents of felonious behavior is not the way to handle it.

Bill Gravlin, Rancho Palos Verdes

