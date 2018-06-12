Watching, stunned, during the blowup of the G7 meeting

To the editor: I immigrated to the U.S. 62 years ago and became a citizen five years later. I voted in every election and considered it a privilege and duty as a citizen. While I consider my adopted country as a pillar to the world, I am extremely alarmed at the downward spiral that our democracy has taken in the last two years. This country has had as its main adversary the Soviet Union and since its demise, Russia. It is a fact that Vladimir Putin wishes to undermine our and the rest of the world's democracies. Putin has some kind of a headlock on Trump, whether it is financial or salacious.