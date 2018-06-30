Find a better reason than 'she's old' to want Dianne Feinstein to retire

To the editor: Ann Friedman asks if it is wrong for her to want California’s senior senator to retire now. Yes, if the only arguments for her departure are the ones Friedman has provided.
Friedman complains of the sexism faced by aging stateswomen who are prevailed upon to make room for younger candidates, yet says she wouldn’t hesitate to ask for the retirement of their male counterparts.
I’ve got another “ism” for Friedman — ageism.
Nowhere does the writer give examples of age interfering with Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s job performance. Growing old does not make one less effective, less motivated or lacking in creativity.
I appreciate the skill, knowledge and experience Feinstein brings to her job. If she says she’s up for another term, then the gold watch can wait six more years.
Mary Franklin, Huntington Beach
To the editor: Since when do we discard anyone who has contributed as much as Feinstein has just because she has reached a certain age?
As a Republican, I have always voted for Feinstein. She really cares about our country, and she will be just as brilliant and vital to the Senate when she is 91 at the end of her next term.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is Feinstein’s age, and she gets more interesting every year.
You go, Sen. Feinstein. Run again and win — we need you.
Harriet Diamond, Sherman Oaks
To the editor: Unless you are a believer in term limits, you should have a better reason to ask for Feinstein’s retirement than … she’s old.
I did not see a single Feinstein policy position the author disputed or a single reason her opponent, state Sen. Kevin de León, would be better. Now more than ever, we need wise, pragmatic, enlightened and effective voices like Feinstein’s.
And, while we’re at it, I wish Gov. Jerry Brown could stick around a while longer.
Eric Isken, Los Angeles
