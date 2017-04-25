Yes, visitors to California with valid out-of-state placards can park in handicap spots

To the editor: On April 11, the California Department of Motor Vehicles conducted an operation directed against fraudulent use of disabled plates and placards in Glendale, which resulted in 42 citations, including one written to the father of a wheelchair-bound woman.

Because not all the facts in this particular case were reported, some people interpreted the action as reprehensible and criticized the DMV for not accepting an out-of-state disabled placard. (“Shame on California for not letting disabled out-of-state visitors park in handicap spaces,” Readers React, April 18)

The department would like to point out that out-of-state disabled placards are indeed accepted in California when used by visitors to the state. When DMV investigators attempted to validate the placard in question, issued in Iowa more than seven years ago, no record was found. In addition, the father advised the investigator the family has resided in California for seven years, obtaining both a California driver license and vehicle registration.

Although the action taken by the investigator was valid, the same investigator provided the father with assistance in obtaining a California disabled placard, and the citation was canceled.

Armando Botello, Sacramento

The writer is deputy director of the DMV’s office of public affairs.

