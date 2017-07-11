L.A., of all places, knows freeways are dirty. So why do we allow housing to be built so close?

To the editor: Anyone who has lived in Los Angeles long enough knows of our smog problem caused by vehicle tailpipe emissions. It is then easy for any resident to deduce that living near major roadways exposes people to higher levels of pollution. (“L.A. requires air filters to protect residents near freeways. Are they doing the job?” July 9)

I find it hard to believe that city leaders did not think this type of pollution would be such a serious issue at developments located so close to freeways. City Hall is so hell bent on addressing the so-called housing shortage that it is willing to trade the lives of Angelenos by allowing all these “black lung” developments to be built. Residents will get sick and die, but they are easily replaceable — and the developments are not.

Since our leaders are so confident that air filters will protect these people, I ask every one of them: Knowing what you know now, would you sleep soundly if a loved one was living in one of these units?

Ken Walsh, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Not mentioned is tackling the problem head on: the conflict between our need for housing and clean air versus our auto-dependency. And why is it legal in the U.S. that internal-combustion engines spew lethal amounts of pollution plus tire and brake-pad dust?

The use of motor vehicles near homes is similar to locating a shooting range in a playground.

For starters, electrifying all motor vehicles should happen as soon as possible and some auto manufacturers and countries are finally stepping up.

Barbara Filet, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: If the city can’t keep developers from building residences next to the freeways despite the proven air pollution dangers, perhaps they can legislate limitations on who can live there to adult smokers only.

No kids, no pets. Smokers have already demonstrated no interest in their respiratory health. And the developers can save money by going back to thin air filters or none at all.

Nancy Foster, South Pasadena

..

To the editor: The fast fix to traffic pollution is long gone. That is evident by the March vote re-anointing business as usual: Mayor Eric Garcetti was easily reelected, and the slow-growth Measure S went down in defeat.

City leadership in Los Angeles is more concerned with growth and tourism than quality of life.

Christine Mills O’Brien, Los Angeles

