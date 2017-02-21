If we can't even raise the measly gas tax, things don't look good with climate change

To the editor: This headline might as well be, “Why fixing climate change won’t be easy.” (“'This is the worst I have seen': California's roads are in dire shape, says former Caltrans director,” Feb. 12)

The inability of American or even progressive California legislators to raise the measly, unchanged-in-a-quarter-century gasoline tax even by pennies is appalling when we consider that this is a tax on one of the most significant contributors to climate change.

The cost to the entire future of humanity, not to mention to the many life forms and creatures we share this Earth with, will radically exceed, for example, the 12 cents-per-gallon (in phases over three years!) increase proposed by the Democratic chairman of the California Senate Transportation and Housing Committee.

Of course, this won’t fly because the GOP will resist any tax increase no matter how badly it is needed.

Gregory Wright, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: Thank you for giving needed updates on California infrastructure.

Not only are our highways, dams and bridges in need of repair, but our local streets and freeways need to be inspected and repaired. These kinds of things do not last forever, and those in charge need to put their minds to use thinking of ways to keep these vital pieces of infrastructure safe and functioning.

The rains did probably do some damage, but it would not have happened if our leaders had been doing their jobs.

Jean Solomon, Los Angeles

