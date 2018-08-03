Republicans might not like it, but gas tax revenue is funding projects. Voters should know that

To the editor: State Sen. Ling Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar) describes Caltrans signs reporting road repairs paid with gas tax funds as “inappropriate.” She is mistaken on two counts.
First, displaying signage that identifies the funds that pay for road and highway projects is a decades-long practice predating California’s recent gas tax increase. Second, reporting factual information that does not harm anyone is exactly what the electorate needs to make an informed decision.
Voters, if you don’t want your roads repaired, then by all means, repeal the gas tax by supporting Proposition 6 in November. But then you may no longer complain about your car being wrecked by moonscape streets.
Jeff Goodwin, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: Proposition 6, championed by Chang, should not be before voters. Like the initiative to split California into three state, which was removed from the ballot, it is a proposed constitutional revision.
Proposition 6 is not just about one gas tax. It also seeks to require votes on all future state gas or car taxes. That would impermissibly hobble one branch of state government and set a precedent that could cripple all three branches.
Imagine if the state Legislature, agencies and courts could not act on numerous subjects without voter approval. Although a state may limit what local governments may do, a state government must be sovereign and able to act on any subject at any time.
The California Constitution requires representative democracy and functioning agencies and courts. Blocking our government from working by forcing it to wait for voter approval wouldn’t split the state into pieces, but it would fundamentally revise the Constitution’s functional structure.
David A. Holtzman, Los Angeles
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook