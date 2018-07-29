Advertisement

Israel protects the Jews from annihilation. Its 'nation-state' law reflects that reality

Jul 29, 2018 | 4:00 AM
To the editor: There’s a discussion on, and much disagreement over, the democratic nature of the state of Israel. This is understandable and unavoidable.

The creation of this state in 1948 came as a solution to centuries of persecution of the Jewish people. About half of the world’s Jewish population was killed in the Holocaust, and no similar ethnic and religious disaster is known. Afterward, Jews from all corners of the world returned to their ancient land.

This is essential in our understanding the situation where a democratic state cannot fulfill all the norms of a democracy. Israeli Arabs have all the legal rights including representation in the Knesset, but the state of Israel is a country of the Jews, for the Jews. It is a place in the world where Jews no longer fear annihilation.

This is the true reality of the Jewish gathering in Israel — and the making of laws that suit this reality.

Edgar Moran, Long Beach

