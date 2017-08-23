Jerry Lewis was even more generous than his tireless charity work suggested

To the editor: Almost 60 years ago, a high school buddy and I needed some serious advice about pursuing a career in comedy. Without giving it much thought, we marched up to our idol Jerry Lewis’ front door and rang the bell. (“The slapstick, the telethons, ‘L-a-a-a-dy!’ — comic and philanthropist Jerry Lewis dies at 91,” Aug. 20)

I don’t know if we were just a couple of dumb teenagers or if Hollywood was a simpler place in those days, but Lewis answered the door himself, and immediately invited us in. We must have spent an hour with him — two kids he didn’t know from Adam — and I can still hear him saying, “Why didn’t you boys come to me sooner?”

Maybe Hollywood really was a simpler place then, but looking back, I think it’s just that we had a taste of the caring and generous person Lewis was.

We know God has a great sense of humor — how else do you explain free will? — but I’m not sure if even he is ready for Dick Gregory and Jerry Lewis in the same house.

Hal Drake, Santa Barbara

To the editor: The Times’ obituary for Lewis made the now-common mistake that the legendary comedian’s Muscular Dystrophy Assn. telethons began in the 1960s, which is only true for the nationally televised charity drives.

In fact, Lewis had been conducting an annual telethon to support the MDA that was locally broadcast in New York City starting in the 1950s and raised huge amounts in that large market.

Mentioning his efforts on the telethon in this incomplete manner creates the impression of a backhanded compliment concerning his tireless work, with some impugning that it became sort of a second career on the heels of his waning film success. But Lewis’ devotion to the charity spanned well over 60 years and began during a period when he was a very major star.

Michael Russnow, West Hollywood

