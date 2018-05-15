There was no good reason besides desperation for John Chiang to attack Antonio Villaraigosa

To the editor: While it has become standard modus operandi for candidates to launch attacks on opponents of a competing party, I find it extremely distasteful when the target has the same political affiliation as the accuser.
Sadly, it appears that state Treasurer John Chiang has lowered himself to that level. It is unfortunate that the gubernatorial race has now been tainted by a candidate who is not content to run on his own record (and Chiang has an impressive one) but instead tries to gain votes by finding flaws in the armor of those also appearing on the ballot.
I, for one, would prefer a governor who took the high road in campaigning, as that would be a better indicator of the ethical behavior of someone once elected. Chiang has lost my respect.
Kymberleigh Richards, Van Nuys
To the editor: You published objections to your endorsement of former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa for governor. I lived in Los Angeles during his two terms, and I don't remember him as a good mayor.
Your editorial gives significant reasons for opposing him. You say that he has a "big ego and a thin skin." You name shady businesses to which he has sold out.
The best service that you could perform now is to give us more information about the other candidates so we feel we are wasting our votes if we support them.
Les Boston, Encinitas
