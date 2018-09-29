Kevin de León has a lot of fight left in him, even if he loses to Dianne Feinstein

To the editor: I have enjoyed Gustavo Arellano’s columns so far, but I think he is completely off the proverbial track by suggesting that state Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) might see an end to his political career because of his potentially futile attempt to unseat Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).
To use the word “quixotic” to describe De León’s campaign is wrong. Yes, he has a great deal of pride in what he has accomplished, but the fictional Don Quixote jousted idiotically with inanimate objects because he had no sense of reality. De León is fighting for a better reality that can be accomplished hopefully in the near future.
De León is a proud man, and why shouldn’t he be? He will leave Sacramento with a solid record.
Feinstein is a good person, but her comment in 2017 that voters ought to be patient with President Trump was laughable then and insane now. I am a very young 73-year-old, and I hope to still be around not only to see Arellano eat his words but to deliver them personally to U.S. Sen. Kevin de León.
Homer Alba, Glendale
..
To the editor: “Feinstein is a lioness of liberalism in the narrative of California” — really? Alone, the examples cited by Arellano — her support for the Iraq war, the Patriot Act and the 2008 bank bailout — disqualify her from that narrative.
Her view, stated on Aug. 29, 2017, that Trump could learn and become a good president, and we just had to be patient, could not have been more ill-considered and ignorant.
As the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee where her seniority could make a difference, it didn’t. She dithered while President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland languished.
Moreover, California is the fifth-largest economy in the world. If Feinstein wins, for one-third of her term, the state’s representation in the Senate will be partly in the hands of a nonagenarian. That makes me very uncomfortable.
Sara R. Nichols, Los Angeles
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook