Dear L.A.: You're welcome for LeBron James. Love, Cleveland

James, the Akron hometown boy who emerged as a young basketball player with an extraordinary talent and will, leaves Northeast Ohio with all of our love and best wishes. Yes, he broke our hearts when he left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010, but then he came back and delivered on his promise to bring us a championship. Even though he will be living in Southern California, the LeBron James Family Foundation will continue helping young kids in Akron who, like him, come from impoverished backgrounds.