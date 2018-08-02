CBS did the right thing in keeping Leslie Moonves while it investigates harassment allegations

To the editor: As someone who practiced corporate governance law for almost his entire legal career and who has served on public boards, I was surprised that the three experts quoted in the article on CBS Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves appeared not to know about the standards governing the conduct of CBS’ board of directors.
There is nothing in the directors’ fiduciary duties that would dictate that Moonves, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, be put on leave at this point.
What the board did was to correctly take the first step of hiring a law firm to investigate the facts for the directors. Then, the directors must exercise their fiduciary duties, taking action that is in the best interests of the company and its stockholders.
The #MeToo movement has no role in that exercise.
George A. Vandeman, Playa del Rey
To the editor: The mantra of jurisprudence always will be “innocent until proven guilty.” However, with the winds of the #MeToo movement blowing strongly, in many cases that is more theoretical than practical.
CBS’ board has put profitability first in letting Moonves continue as chairman and chief executive despite credible claims by not one or two, but six women who say Moonves acted very inappropriately with them and retaliated when they did not accept his advances.
Considering the multiple allegations against Moonves, it’s would be a no-brainer for a corporation that professes zero tolerance for sexual harassment to promptly place the accused individual, no matter who the person is, on leave until its investigation is complete.
Not only is Moonves still at the helm, but his towering presence at CBS could effectively intimidate potential witnesses. I hope CBS’ board seriously considers putting Moonves on leave pending completion of its investigation.
Atul M. Karnik, Woodside, N.Y.
