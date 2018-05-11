Suburban Sam: A new mascot to replace Cal State Long Beach's Prospector Pete

To the editor: Here is a simple solution to the dilemma to the appropriateness of the mascot for Cal State Long Beach. ("Cal State Long Beach's 49ers have a complicated history, but it's one worth rooting for," Opinion, May 9)
The term "49ers" originated from the founding of the school in 1949, so let's update the Prospector Pete mascot for Cal State Long Beach athletics and replace him with Suburban Sam, a gender-neutral World War II veteran who has moved into this lovely coastal city.
Go, 49ers!
Alan Coles, Long Beach
To the editor: I agree with Gustavo Arellano: Cal State Long Beach should keep the "49ers" moniker.
I'll also add as an alumnus myself, it was so fantastic to see the 49ers take the national championship in men's volleyball last week against the UCLA Bruins of Westwood, right in the hallowed hall of Pauley Pavilion. It was like the mother lode all over again.
Chet Chebegia, San Marcos
