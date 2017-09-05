If you don't like superheroes, comic books or violence, you're out of luck at the movies

To the editor: Yet another article bemoans a lack of ticket sales for movies. (“Hollywood is suffering its worst-attended summer movie season in 25 years,” Aug. 30)

I haven’t been to a theater this summer, and let me tell you why: I will not see a movie that is based on a cartoon or comic book, features superheroes, is about sports or war or is excessively violent or raunchy or has mostly male leads. That eliminates about 95% of movies right there. The ones that do sound interesting are playing at a single theater on the Westside for a limited time.

Oh, and I do not want to pay for luxury seating, a VIP experience or any other expensive perks. I’m sure that all this puts me way outside the target moviegoer, but my money still spends.

Make a decent movie, play it where I can see it at a fair price, and I’ll be there. Otherwise I’ll continue to be a non-attendee while studio executives wonder why fewer people want to see their movies.

Brenda Gant, Glendale

To the editor: The report on declining movie theater receipts considers many likely causes. Unappealing movies. Sequel fatigue. Rising ticket prices. Competing entertainment options.

One factor the article did not cover was an epic turn in the political world.

Since Jan. 20, we’ve witnessed almost daily gaffes from a man singularly unqualified to hold our country’s highest office. By all reliable accounts, Donald Trump is the most mendacious, incurious, narcissistic and impulsive American president ever.

Thus daily newscasts — ones that shun “fake news” — provide unprecedented entertainment by simply reporting the facts from Washington. Perverse as this form of entertainment may be, few would deny that you can’t make this stuff up.

No wonder scriptwriters are so challenged to create movies that can compete with, shall we say, “Trump 2017 - 2020.” Heaven help us if there’s a sequel.

David Schaffer, Santa Monica

To the editor: “No one can fully explain why” — huh?

If the studios and movie theaters want to sell more tickets, they could start charging between $3 and $5 a ticket. So long as there are only posh, expensive theaters in most areas, they can expect fewer sales.

Are these people really so dense?

Sheridan West, Sherman Oaks

