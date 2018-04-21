The Los Angeles Times, by way of El Segundo: Hope for journalism in Southern California

Since the announcement in February that Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong had reached a deal with Los Angeles Times owner Tronc to buy the newspaper, scores of letter writers have expressed hope for what the new leadership might mean for the future of journalism in Southern California.
With Soon-Shiong's purchase of The Times about to close, and with the news that the paper will leave its downtown Los Angeles headquarters for an El Segundo office building before the end of June, letter writers have continued to express optimism, but some have wondered how the relocation might affect The Times' journalism.
Bill Graham of Salinas, Calif., notes the paper's proximity to government offices downtown:
I think The Times is courting disaster by leaving Los Angeles, the paper's namesake. Who will scoop the verdict from the county courtroom first in the next trial of the century? Who will be the first to find out if the mayor resigns with The Times so far away from City Hall?
Your new office will be a short distance from city and county beaches. Perhaps your reporters will daydream about running on the beach path.
The Times' move could be best compared to Long Beach remodeling the Queen Mary into the Titanic.
Altadena resident Tony Peyser worries about authenticity:
There are movies supposedly set in New York City with mountains in the background. That's when you sigh and say, "Oh, they shot it in Canada." You can't really trust anything that comes next.
The same applies to the paper's imminent move to El Segundo. Why not just go whole hog and leave the old name behind? The El Segundo Gazette is kinda catchy. So is the El Segundo Tribune, the El Segundo Post and the El Segundo Whatever.
Downtown L.A. hasn't been this vital in decades, which makes the paper's departure from there all the more perplexing.
Jeffrey Berg of Los Osos, Calif., praises The Times' new owner:
As an avid reader of The Times, it was with great optimism that I read the lengthy profile of Dr. Soon-Shiong that was published in Sunday's print edition. I always draw great inspiration from reading stories about people that come from humble beginnings and achieve great success without losing sight of the important things in life.
With intellectual curiosity among the public greatly diminished, I loved the doctor's quote at the end of the article denouncing "fake news" and insisting on a medium that is "honest, fair and written with compassion and care and inspiration." This is extremely important and certainly more timely than ever.
I wholeheartedly applaud Dr. Soon-Shiong's outlook and undertaking, and I wish him the best of luck.
Evie Elliott of Granada Hills wonders about a political career for Dr. Soon-Shiong:
Too bad Dr. Soon-Shiong isn't eligible to run for president because of his status as a naturalized U.S. citizen. I'd be happy to vote for him. He seems to be able to get things accomplished.
