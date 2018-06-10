The question Prop. 13 opponents don't answer: How do you expect seniors to afford rising tax bills?

As inflation took off, so did property taxes. Homeowners on fixed incomes, having planned on stable money (which was all they knew), were overwhelmed with bills they could not pay. (For those who don’t remember or never knew, today’s money is only worth a dime on the dollar. In 1972 gas was usually 35 cents a gallon, a new Corvette could be had for $6,000 off the lot, tax and license included —true story).