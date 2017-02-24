Another L.A.-area Republican ducking his constituents

To the editor: Please add Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) to your list of GOP legislators who are ducking their constituents during the current home district work week. (“Congress shouldn't duck the public,” Feb. 22)

Staff in his Santa Clarita and Simi Valley offices have not picked up the phone when I have called, nor have they responded to messages. I have tried repeatedly for days to get through.

When I spoke to a staffer in his Washington office, she provided a town hall meeting date of March 4 — not this week during the break — and couldn’t tell us if the meeting is in person or a phone-in session. If it’s the latter, we know from experience that he will screen callers and allow questions from supporters only.

This is not democracy. It is not representative government. It is cowardice.

Marcy Rothenberg, Porter Ranch

