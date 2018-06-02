'Roseanne' without Roseanne: How everyone else on the show can keep their jobs

Most L.A. Times letter writers blasted Roseanne Barr for her early morning tweet on Tuesday making a tasteless and racially charged joke about Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. There’s less of a consensus on whether ABC was right to cancel Barr’s “Roseanne,” the concern being that a few hundred people who worked on the show (which had just been renewed for a second season) lost their jobs through no fault of their own.