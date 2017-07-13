School board members will get a 174% raise. What about LAUSD teachers?

To the editor: While I appreciate the importance of providing a raise to Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education members because they have not seen an increase in years, what I do take umbrage with is not only the incredible jump in some of the salaries, but also some of the reasoning that I’ve heard involving the long hours these board members work, including nights and weekends. (“L.A. school board salaries more than double to $125,000 a year,” July 10)

Having been a full-time teacher, I know that any passionate, responsible teacher’s day is often 10 hours long or more, and every weekend involves some sort of preparation and grading as well. However, I also know I was never compensated with the wages one would expect for working these long hours.

Yes, these board members deserve a raise, but the amounts of these increases are questionable.

Valerie Belt, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: Transparency is missing from the rather grandiose justifications for the whopping 174% school board member pay raise.

Numbers indicate proficiency. How many more Angelenos are graduating under their leadership? How many fewer lawsuits have been paid out?

Similar metrics apply to other local officials. For City Council members, how many miles of sidewalks have been repaired under their stewardship? How many more cops have been trained to safely restrain themselves?

Gerald Walsh, Redondo Beach

