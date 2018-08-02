Abandon social media if you want a chance at restoring civil discourse

To the editor: I agree with everything Meghan Daum writes about social media mobs, except her final sentence: “The only way around this hostage crisis is to stop meeting their demands.”
There is another way around the hostage crisis: Close your Twitter account and delete it from the system. If you aren’t on social media, the mobs cannot take you hostage.
If more people closed their Twitter accounts, we might be able to restore civility in public discourse.
June Ailin Sewell, Marina del Rey
