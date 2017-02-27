How to keep presidents from talking about bathrooms: Make all restrooms unisex

To the editor: I was 19 years old during the last century, touring Europe with college classmates, when I walked into a bathroom in Austria. I walked through a door signed “Damen.” My male classmates entered a doorway marked “Herren,” and we met on the inside. My life views changed after that experience. (“Trump administration rescinds guidelines on protections for transgender students,” Feb. 22)

I have advocated unisex bathrooms for years. I have suffered criticism from friends and family over these many years. After all, why do women want to primp in front of a bathroom mirror in the presence of men? Why does anyone wish to be exposed to urinals?

During the last year, we have had two presidents weigh in on the issue. Discussing bathrooms is beneath the dignity of the highest office in the land.

My advice is to have unisex bathrooms universally and lave sus manos.

Betty Schulman, Coronado

To the editor: Speaking practically, how well received would a transgender male be in a women’s bathroom? Would the reaction be, “Prove you’re a woman or I’m calling the police”?

And how about a transgender woman? How much harassment would she face in the men’s room?

Judy Melton, Pasadena

