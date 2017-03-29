Trump's shortsighted action on climate-change rules risks powering down the U.S. economy

To the editor: Why do fostering economic growth and controlling greenhouse gas emissions have to be mutually exclusive? (“Trump orders government to dismantle Obama’s climate change policies,” March 28)

It is nonsense to say that because climate-change control measures are putting the U. S. economy at risk, the federal government must scuttle its plan to cut emissions at power plants. Actually, large-scale emission-control programs might create many high-technology jobs.

Who knows? It might affect our society the same way space technology did. Initially, it will require leadership from the White House.

Right now, we have a president who has so far done little but damage this country. One bad president can undo the work of many good ones.

Arabinda Nandi, Anaheim Hills

..

To the editor: The Trump administration repeatedly asserts that protecting the environment is bad for the economy. But the idea that mining and burning coal is better for our economy than advancing wind and solar power is obviously wrong.

Would you rather have an economy like Germany’s or one like Russia’s? How about California versus Kentucky?

At best, clinging to outdated technology sells out our future in favor of today’s vested interests. Cheap and dirty may be a reasonable choice at times, but we do not need to be so desperate and shortsighted when it comes to powering our economy.

Perhaps we should have been more literal in our interpretation of President Trump’s campaign slogan about “draining the swamp.” He might not have been talking about corruption; perhaps he just wanted to build another golf course.

Scott Peer, Glendale

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook