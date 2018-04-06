Trump said, 'I don’t know what that means, a community college.' Educators fill him in

To the editor: It is certainly not President Trump's practice to have some understanding, no matter how dim, of the subject of his ire — in this case, community colleges. ("Community colleges deliver the good jobs that Trump keeps promising. So why does he dump on them?" Opinion, April 3)
I taught anthropology at a local community college for 13 years before retiring and found that my students had a range of reasons for pursuing their education there.
For many who graduated and went on to institutions such as UCLA, USC and the Cal State system, their choice had to do with a combination of excellent lower division courses and majors and saving money so they could afford the higher tuition for their junior and senior years.
At least two of these students are now working on masters and doctoral degrees in anthropology and one is now employed at a major state university in an American Indian Studies program. Another, now practicing law in Los Angeles, graduated summa cum laude from UCLA.
Many others could be mentioned.
Michael D. Mauer, Los Angeles
To the editor: Trump recently said, "I don't know what that means, a community college." As a recently retired teacher of 46 years at Cypress College, perhaps I can help.
A community college means: an opportunity for students to get the first two years of a bachelor's degree at an affordable price, guided by faculty dedicated to teaching; a chance to receive the education and training needed for professions in fields such as health services and law enforcement; and the possibility of life-long learning for adults in many areas.
There are more than 2 million community college students in California alone. Both they and society as a whole benefit from their education.
Patricia Ganer, Buena Park
